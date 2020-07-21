No competition she won hands down, says Tiger Shroff while accepting defeat from 18-month-old fan

Ever since he made his Bollywood debut in 2014 with ‘Heropanti’, actor Tiger Shroff, was managed to carve a niche for himself and won hearts of millions of his fans and followers.

Be it his dancing skills or stuns, Tiger has highly appreciated and followed by his fans especially the youngsters.

Apart from his movies, the actor often shares inspiring workout and dance videos on his Twitter and Instagram handle for his fans. Besides, he interacts with them.

Recently, after a Twitter user named Shraddha Shalgar tagged him, the actor replied to one of his fans’ video dancing to his song ‘Jai Jai Shivshankar.’

Shraddha Shalgar shared a video of her 18 months old niece dancing to the song in her Twitter handle. The user wrote, “Dear @iHrithik @iTIGERSHROFF you have got a serious competition here. 😀 You must see my 18 months old niece dancing with all her heart on #jayjayshivshankar. Love from Nanded, Maharashtra.”

Dear @iHrithik @iTIGERSHROFF you have got a serious competition here. 😀

You must see my 18 months old niece dancing with all her heart on #jayjayshivshankar. Love from Nanded, Maharashtra ❤❤ pic.twitter.com/VsYQMXIpEd — Shraddha Shalgar (@ShShalgar) July 19, 2020

Impressed with the dance of his adorable fan, Tiger soon dropped a comment on it soon. “No competition she won hands down,” he wrote.

No competition she won hands down👏❤️ — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) July 20, 2020

Currently, he is at home with his family and trying to make the most of his free time due to the lockdown imposed to contain COVID-19.

On the work front, he is prepping for the film ‘Heropanti 2.’ The film which is being directed by Ahmed Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala is slated to release on July 16, 2021.

Tiger was last seen in ‘Baaghi 3’ with Shraddha Kapoor.