Nirahua, Pawan Singh to be seen in reality show ‘Bhojpuri Bawaal’

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Mumbai : Bhojpuri stars Pawan Singh, Dinesh Lal Yadav (Nirahua), Amrapali Dubey, Kajal Raghwani and Tej Pratap Yadav will be seen in candid avatars in a reality series ‘Bhojpuri Bawaal’.

The series introduces a first-of-its-kind ‘follow reality’ format with no tasks, eliminations, or manufactured drama. Instead, cameras become silent observers inside the everyday worlds of these icons, offering audiences an intimate and immersive look into the people behind the phenomenon, read a press note.

Speaking of the show, Alok Jain, Head – Hindi & English Entertainment Business (Streaming, TV & Studios), JioStar said, ” JioHotstar is India’s home for unscripted programming, with the widest range of non-fiction stories. We’ve built this by consistently innovating across formats–from captive reality, comedy, talent to relationship-led human dramas and many more. With Bhojpuri Bawaal, we’re taking that innovation into a new space: a first-of-its-kind follow-reality format that captures the real lives of biggest stars of bhojpuri industry. Bhojpuri entertainment is one of the most vibrant forces from the Hindi heartland, and this show brings its scale, emotion, and authenticity to a wider national audience- not just for bhojpuri people but India at large.”

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Bhojpuri Bawaal will soon stream exclusively on JioHotstar and air on Colors TV.

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(ANI)