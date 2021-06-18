Nikki Tamboli, singer Millind Gaba will be seen together in upcoming party track ‘Shanti’

By IANS
Nikki Tamboli
(photo:Instagram)

Mumbai: “Bigg Boss 14” housemate Nikki Tambol i and singer Millind Gaba will be seen grooving together in an upcoming pary number titled “Shanti”. The track is slated to release on June 22.

Nikki said: “It was an absolute blast shooting this track with Millind Gaba. We had a lot of fun on the sets and that’s come through in the music video of Shanti.”

The music and lyrics are by Millind and additional rap lyrics by Asli Gold. “Shanti” features Millind wooing Nikki during a karaoke session.

Says Millind: “It was great to have Nikki Tamboli on this track. ‘Shanti’ is a very upbeat, peppy track that makes you want to g roove and dance.”

Currently Nikki is in Cape Town, shooting for the stunt based reality show “Khatron Ke Khiladi” season 11 hosted by Rohit Shetty.

