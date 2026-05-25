Nick Jonas’s phone wallpaper goes viral on Internet, know what it features

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Mumbai: Due to a vlog video during Nick’s recent event, a moment was captured in which his wallpaper came to eyes of the fans and they made it go viral on the internet.

The moment captures family picture with Priyanka Chopra and daughter Malti Marie as his wallpaper.

This moment was captured behind-the-scenes moment on camera during a band event with Jonas Brothers in which his phone display turned on due to which people could see his cute family picture wallpaper.

The picture features Nick with his wife, actor Priyanka Chopra, and their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Nick is seen holding his daughter with both hands while sitting while Priyanka hugs her husband very affectionately.

The picture in the photograph is same as the post he had shared on social media on the occasion of Mother’s day. The post was captioned as You are the wind beneath our wings. Happy Mother’s Day my Jaan. We love you so much @priyankachopra.”

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Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in 2018. The couple welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, in January 2022.

Watch the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)