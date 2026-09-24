Nick Jonas thanks wife Priyanka for a ‘perfect birthday week’

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New Delhi: Singer-actor Nick Jonas shared pictures from his 34th birthday celebrations on his social media handle, thanking wife Priyanka Chopra for making his birthday week special.

Nick shared photos from the family trip, with images of him and Priyanka, their daughter Malti Marie and his brothers Joe and Kevin Jonas.

His birthday was also celebrated with a round of golf and a birthday cake with family.

Uploading the photos on Instagram, Nick captioned them, “A perfect birthday week thanks to my @priyankachopra.”

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Earlier, Priyanka had shared the birthday post of Nick that included a video of him playing the piano for Malti.

Look at the post here:

View this post on Instagram