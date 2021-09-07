Nia Sharma soars temperature in sexy white brallete and thigh high slit drape skirt

By Rachna Prasad
nia sharma do ghoont photo
Image credit- Instagram/niasharma90

Telivision star Nia Sharma is back again in a bold and beautiful look as she posed for the camera in a sexy white brallete and thigh high slit drape skirt, which is soaring temperature.

Nia posted a series of glamorous photos of herself on her Instagram account on Sunday while promoting her new music video ‘Do Ghoont’. In the pictures she can be seen flaunting her toned figure in the bold white attire. She accessorized the outfit with a silver waist chain along with a silver nose ring. Her confidence brightens up with her dramatic pink eye shadow art, and sleek straight hair.

Take a look:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

Her new album song released on Monday, she also dropped a trailer video of the song on her Instagram page. In the video she can be seen effortlessly dancing in the same attire, netizens praise her for bringing the 70s charm alive in her sizzling avatar.

