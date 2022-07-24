Nia Sharma, restaurateur Zorawar Kalra to participate in ‘Jhalak Dikhla Jaa’

Mumbai: Actors Nia Sharma, Niti Taylor, and restaurateur Zorawar Kalra will be seen participating in the upcoming season of the celebrity dance reality show ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’.

The show is all set to make a comeback on the small screen after a five-year hiatus. As per the format, the show will see eminent celebrities from different walks of life showcasing their best dance moves along with choreographer partners.

Filmmaker Karan Johar and Madhuri Dixit Nene will return as judges.

Joining them is the International artist Nora Fatehi after her recent stint in ‘Dance Deewane Juniors’.

The tenth season of ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’ will air on Colors.