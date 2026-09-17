New CBFC Panel of 18 members announced, know names

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Mumbai: The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has come up with new panel members from Indian cinema, television, music, theatre and literature.

The 18-member film certification panel including actors Pankaj Tripathi, Suniel Shetty, Preity Zinta, Manoj Joshi, Pallavi Joshi and Rupali Ganguly has been reconstituted.

The other members are Grammy-winning musician Ricky Kej, film director Priyadarshan, writer and musician Yatindra Mishra, film critic Vinod Anupam among others.

The new panel will be part of the film-certification process in the current statute for three years. The panel consists of people from cinema, television, music, the stage, literature, and film criticism.

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Other members are Abhishek Jain, Hansraj Hans, Supriya Yarlagadda, Nila Madhab Panda, Nishigandha Wad, Waman Kendre and Ramesh Patange.

As per reports, Shashi Shekhar Vempati will continue as CBFC Chairperson after he was appointed in May 2026.

The reconstituted body will operate with immediate effect. Under the current rules, it shall investigate films and be part of certification-related decisions.