Netflix to release 15 new South Indian films and series including Dhanush’s OM and Vijay Deverakonda’s Ranabaali

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Mumbai: Global streaming giant Netflix has announced its lineup of 15 upcoming films and series in South Indian languages like Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam in a commitment to increase its regional content.

As per reports, the service will release one new South Indian film on an average every week for the remainder of 2026.

This initiative comes at the back of Netflix India having a good first half of the year where it released a number of South Indian films and shows.

These films were both in terms of original Netflix content and licensed movies spanning multiple genres and targeting the pan-India as well as international audience.

Among the most awaited films in the 15 strong lineup of films, series and web shows are Dhanush’s OM – Chapter 1: Udhiram, Vijay Deverakonda’s Ranabaali, Ram Charan’s Peddi and Nani’s The Paradise, amongst others.

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The upcoming Netflix films include an early release for Pyaar Prema Kalyanam on August 21, which will trace journey of life, marriage, and post marriage relationships.

In terms of South Indian original content that is on the way are Stephen and Takshakudu.

On the web series front, it will release The Game, its first original series in the Tamil language; Super Subbu, its first original series in the Telugu language; as well as Legacy.

Made in Korea previously highlighted the growing potential of South Indian content globally as the film became the number one South Indian title on the Netflix Global Top 10 Non-English Films list and ranked among the Top 10 in 54 countries.

With an output of one film per week over the next 18 months, the new list is set to cement the position of Netflix as a provider of South Indian storytelling.