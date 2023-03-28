Netflix gets legal notice over offensive remark on Madhuri Dixit

OTT giant Netflix has received legal notice from political analyst Mithun Vijay Kumar over a particular episode of its famous series The Big Bang Theory. Kumar demanded the show’s removal from the streaming platform, accusing the content of promoting sexism and misogyny. He also claims that it uses a “derogatory term” to refer to Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit.

The legal notice states that Netflix must immediately remove the aforementioned Big Bang Theory episode or face legal consequences for encouraging gender discrimination. The legal notice has been sent to Netflix’s Mumbai headquarters. If Netflix does not respond to the legal notice’s requests or does not comply, Mithun Kumar will take additional legal action.

Jim Parsons, who plays Sheldon Cooper on The Big Bang Theory, went on to make the comparison between Aishwarya Rai and Madhuri Dixit in the first episode of the second season. He referred to Aishwarya as “a poor man’s Madhuri Dixit” in a scene. Kunal Nayyar’s Raj Koothrapalli says, “Aishwarya Rai is a goddess, by comparison, Madhuri Dixit is a leprous prostitute,” in response.

Kumar said the character’s comment is both disrespectful and defamatory. He has asked Netflix to remove the episode or face legal action for promoting discrimination against women. The notice has been sent to Netflix’s office in Mumbai.

Recently, I came across an episode of the show Big Bang Theory on Netflix where Kunal Nayyar’s character uses an offensive and derogatory term to refer to the legendary Bollywood actress @MadhuriDixit. As a fan of Madhuri Dixit since childhood, I was deeply disturbed by the… pic.twitter.com/pvRCKd5Ne4 — Mithun Vijay Kumar (@MVJonline) March 22, 2023

“My client is deeply concerned about the negative impact that such content can have on society, particularly in perpetuating harmful stereotypes and discrimination against women. This content is not only insensitive but also promotes sexism and misogyny, which are unacceptable in any form,” the notice said.

“It is important to hold companies like Netflix accountable for their actions and to ensure that they are sensitive to the cultural values and sentiments of the communities they serve. I was deeply troubled by the use of a derogatory term in one of the shows on Netflix, Big Bang Theory. This term was used in reference to the acclaimed actress Madhuri Dixit, and it was not only offensive and deeply hurtful but also showed a lack of regard for her dignity,” Mr Kumar said.

The Big Bang Theory was created by Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady and aired on CBS between 2007 and 2019.