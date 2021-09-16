Neha Kakkar’s new look stuns fan, gets trolled

Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar shared a picture of her on her Instagram account today, which has left her fans in shock.

The singer is quite active on social media now a days, whether be it a new picture of her or a clip from her latest song, her gram is filled with entertaining contents.

On Thursday morning, Neha took to her Instagram to share a picture of her. In the photograph she can be seen wearing a pink off shoulder crop top with green super puffed sleeves paired with green skirt. She changed her hair to golden and let it open. For make up she applied shimmery eye shadow and metallic pink lipstick.

Neha posted the picture with the caption, “Decoding #KantaLaga Looks for You guys!” marking the pic as one of the BTS looks from her new song Kanta Laga featuring brother Tony Kakkar and rapper Honey Singh.

Have a look:

The ‘Dilbar’ singer’s extraordinary look has made fans troll her on the Internet. Where many praised her for attempting such a daring look and dropped hearts on the comments section some people started making fun of her for looking so different. One comment read, “Lagata h aap bhi Ranveer Singh se mil kr aayi ho mam,” and another person commented, “Didi this dress don’t suits u. Looks like a chapri.”