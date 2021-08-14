Neha Bhasin kisses on lips of Ridhima Pandit to distract her from task at Bigg Boss OTT: Watch

Neha Bhasin kisses on lips of Ridhima Pandit Bigg Boss OTT
Photo: Instagram/ @Voot

Mumbai: Singer Neha Bhasin recently gave a soft kiss on the lips of actress Ridhima Pandit to distract her from the task assigned at the Bigg Boss OTT platform. The video of the lip-lock has gone viral.

Bigg Boss OTT has so far garnered much popularity while the inmates of Bigg Boss house are coming up with new endevours to attract the audience and ultimately to raise TRP of the show. Show host Karan Johar had earlier said that the show will be bold.

The participants are being given special tasks at the Bigg Boss house. In this task, an inmate needs to distract another who would stand like a statue. In this process, Neha Bhasin was seen kissing on the lip of actress Ridhima Pandit to distract. The said episode is expected to be aired soon.

 

