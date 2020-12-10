neetu kapoor covid
Neetu Kapoor Tests Positive For Corona Virus

By IANS

Mumbai:  Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor on Thursday confirmed that she is Covid positive. She added that she has self-quarantined and is following all safety measures.

She wrote on Instagram: “Earlier this week I tested positive for Covid-19. All safety measures are being followed and I am thankful to the authorities for all their help and quick response. I am in self-quarantine, taking medication on my doctor’s advice and feeling better. I am so grateful for all your love and support! Please stay safe, wear a mask, keep safe distance. Take care.”

Kapoor was shooting in Chandigarh for the upcoming film “Jug Jugg Jeeyo” when, on December 4, reports emerged that she along with co-star Varun Dhawan and the film’s director Raj Mehta, had tested positive.

Subsequently, Varun had confirmed on social media that he had tested positive for coronavirus.

Shoot of “Jug Jugg Jeeyo” has reportedly been put on hold for now. The film also stars Anil Kapoor and Kiara Advani, who tested negative for Covid-19.

