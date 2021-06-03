Mumbai: Playback singer Neeti Mohan and her husband, actor Nihaar Pandya, have been blessed with a baby boy. Neeti shared the news with an Instagram post on Thursday.

The singer shared a photograph from her pregnancy days in which husband Nihaar can be seen kissing her on the forehead.

“Our family, @nihaarpandya & me are ecstatic to have welcomed our Baby Boy yesterday. To hold this little one in my arms is the most surreal feeling ever! Still sinking in. We are overjoyed and Thank everyone for the love and wishes,” Neeti wrote.

Commenting on Neeti’s post, singers Shreya Ghoshal, Harshdeep Kaur, Asees Kaur, Jonita Gandhi, composer Vishal Dadlani, South actor Allu Sirish and several industry colleagues, fans and followers congratulated her and showered blessings on the newborn.

Nihaar, too, shared the news in an Instagram post made late on Wednesday. The actor wrote: “My Beautiful wife gives me the chance to teach our little boy everything my father has taught me. She continues to spread more and more Love into my Life each day. Most importantly, Neeti and our New born are both healthy and fine. Today on this Cloudy / Rainy day in Mumbai, We witnessed our ‘SON-rise’ ..With folded hands, The Mohan’s and The Pandya’s sincerely Thank God, the Doctors, family, friends and All well wishers are very kind for showering Immense Care, Love and Support on us Always. Thank you All Gratitude

@neetimohan18 #gratitude #blessed.”