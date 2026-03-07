Neena Gupta shares clip from her first TV serial ‘Dard’, fans say “Miss the golden age”

Advertisement

Mumbai: For many who grew up watching Doordarshan in the 80s and 90s, some shows still remain fresh in the memory, the kind that bring a rush of nostalgia the moment you watch them again.

Actor Neena Gupta recently stirred exactly that feeling when she shared a clip from her very first television serial, ‘Dard,’ taking fans on a heartfelt trip down memory lane.

Taking to Instagram, Neena posted a video from the show and revealed that ‘Dard’ was not only the first serial she acted in, but also one she produced. The brief glimpse instantly struck a chord with viewers who remembered the era when Doordarshan dramas ruled Indian households.

Take a look

Soon after she dropped the post, fans in no time chimed in the comment section with their nostalgic reactions. Many fans spoke about how shows from that period had a certain simplicity and emotional depth that still feels special today.

One user wrote, “Can we have a channel only dedicated to 80s and 90s shows from Doordarshan. Miss the golden age.” Another fan expressed a wish to see some of those classics return on modern platforms, commenting, “How I wish Dard n Saans be re-released on main OTT platform again… what masterpieces you all created back in those days.”

Moments like these are a reminder of Neena Gupta’s long journey in Indian cinema and television. Even today, the actor continues to inspire her fans with her confidence and timeless presence on screen.

At 66, Neena remains one of the most admired actors in the industry, often praised by fans for her bold personality and graceful ageing. Over the years, she has delivered memorable performances across films and streaming platforms.

Her recent work includes acclaimed projects such as the popular web series ‘Panchayat,’ ‘Masaba Masaba’ and the film ‘Uunchai.’ The actor was also seen recently in ‘Vadh 2,’ which starred Sanjay Mishra.

(Source: ANI)