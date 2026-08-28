“Need a break for my mind”: Amaal Mallik takes break from bollywood music, no new songs till next year

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Mumbai: Music composer Amaal Mallik has taken a break from bollywood stating that he will not be composing any new film songs until next year.

Sharing a note about the same on X (formerly Twitter), Mallik revealed that he has to take a break for his physical and mental health to heal. In his Instagram story, he also posted a picture from the hospital.

Meanwhile, some of Mallik’s recently recorded, unreleased film songs, he said, may be out soon. He added that it remains uncertain for some of his smaller budget film projects because such films might have a hard time to get on the theatrical screen.

Mallik requested fans not to inquire further for updates until his recovery and promised to be back. In another post shared on Instagram, Mallik addressed both the music and film industry and shared that he is not competing with anyone.

The composer asked people to create original music and their own legacies since his songs were highly personal for him.

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Mallik has also been openly about several struggles he faced in the industry – like him being pushed out of many film projects as well as the role of politics in his work, and more.

Mallik made his Bollywood debut in 2014 with the film Jai Ho and has worked in films such as Roy, Airlift, Kapoor & Sons, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kabir Singh, and Vedaa.

Look at the post here:

I am all good & I will go all the way in, this time, to do what is best for me & only do what is important to my heart & for my health. Need a break for my mind, body, soul and overall physical healing. Need to rise, recuperate and bounce back soon with a heart full of melodies… pic.twitter.com/nSk0QioC05 — Amaal Mallik (@AmaalMallik) August 27, 2026