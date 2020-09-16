Pic Courtesy: ANI (Twitter)

NCB Summons Sushant Singh Rajput’s Ex-Manager Shruti Modi,Talent Manager Jaya Saha In Drug Cartel Case

By KalingaTV Bureau

Mumbai: Enlarging its probe in the drugs angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has summoned the late actor’s former manager Shruti Modi and talent manager Jaya Saha for questioning.

A senior NCB official said that the drug law enforcement agency has summoned Shruti Modi and Jaya to appear before them on Wednesday morning at its Mumbai office.

The official said that they will be questioning about the drug use and being delivered to Sushant and his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, and if they were aware of this.

Recently, over 15 people were arrested in connection with the case, including Rhea, her brother Showik, Sushant’s house manager Samuel Miranda and several others.

The NCB have registered a case on the request of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after the alleged drug chats of Rhea,  Showik, Miranda and several others came to the fore.

(Inputs from Agency)

