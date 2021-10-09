Cruise ship drug case: NCB raids film producer Imtiaz Khatri’s property

Film producer Imtiaz Khatri’s Mumbai home and office were raided by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection to the cruise drug case, in which one of the accused is Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan.

The raid began last night and continued till today morning at his Bandra property in Mumbai.

Imtiaz’s name came up during the interrogation of one of the accused in the case, Achit Kumar.

Achit was arrested earlier this week from suburban Powai and a small quantity of “hydroponic weed alias multi-strain cannabis” was recovered from his possession.

According to the sources, there was no drugs found at the filmmaker’s house or office premises. However, the raid was conducted after getting a tip-off from indirect links.

Imtiaz Khatri is a well known filmmaker and businessman in India. His name has popped on the headlines once before for all wrong reasons, i.e. during the investigation of the mysterious suicide case of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

So far, as many as 18 people have been arrested in the case. In the cruise raid, the NCB recovered about 21 grams of charas, 13 grams of cocaine, 22 pills of MDMA, 5 grams of MD and ₹ 1.33 lakh in cash.

Meanwhile, on Friday, October 8, 2021 SRK’s son Aryan’s bail plea was rejected by a Magistrate court in Mumbai. The star kid along with other accused has been sent to Arthur Road jail’s quarantine cell for 3-5 days. While two women accused, including Munmun Dhamecha, were sent to Byculla women’s prison.