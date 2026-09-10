‘Nayyi Navelli’ teaser out: Yami Gautam plays a mysterious bride in horror-comedy

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Mumbai: The teaser of Balaji Mohan’s upcoming film of Yami Gautam Dhar ‘Nayyi Navelli’ has been released today. It features a mix of family drama with horror, comedy, and a touch of Indian folklore.

In ‘Nayyi Navelli’, Yami plays the character of Mohini, the bride, whose welcome into a tumultuous family in Meerut marks a moment of quiet relief.

But things take a turn when her brother-in-law begins to think that she might actually be a daayan.

The teaser begins with family member alleging, ‘meri bhabhi, daayan hai’. Following the dramatic confession, he immediately receives a slap across his face from his brother.

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Soon Mohini appears in a new avatar, one who seems entirely accustomed to the supernatural. This also sets a funny tone in the teaser, with her responding in her own peculiar style.

Yami’s character directly addresses the viewer towards the end, “Deviyon aur sajjanon, a little request THINK BIG.”

The film’s story has been penned by Himanshu Sharma and Divy Nidhi Sharma and is produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma under the banner of Colour Yellow Productions in association with Amazon MGM Studios.

‘Nayyi Navelli’ will release in theatres nationwide on October 16.