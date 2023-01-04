Nawazuddin Siddiqui says “Even you give 25 crore, i won’t do any small roles”

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is a self-made, versatile actor who rose to prominence through his stellar performances and hard work. He doesn’t come from a movie family, and he doesn’t look like a typical leading man. It took him a long time to get this far. During his early career, he played a variety of minor roles in films such as Sarfarosh and Munna Bhai MBBS. Nawazuddin is now a well-known name in the industry.

Recently, the actor stated that he would not take on minor roles even if offered Rs 25 crore.

Nawaz said in an interview with The Times of India that he is “done” playing minor roles. “Ab toh aap mujhe 25 crore bhi denge toh bhi main chhota role nahi karunga (Even if you pay me Rs 25 crore I won’t do a small role again),” he said

“I feel that money and fame are by products of hard work. If you just do your job well, money and fame will run after you. If you chase them, you will never find them, so just keep doing good work,” he added.

He further added, “We sometimes chase money and fame all our lives and get nothing. I believe that Khudi ko itna enhance kar lo, khud ko aisa bana lo ki money aur fame aapke ghulam ban jaye aur aap ke piche bhaage (Enhance yourself as much that money and fame become your slave and run after you).”

