Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda is acing her social media game since she became active on it. Recently, a troll asked Navya what her mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda does and she had the most respectful and uplifting reply for it.

However, the troll attacked Navya’s comment on her mom and asked her ‘What work does her mother do? LOL’ to this, Navya not only had a polite and savage response, she even shared the screenshot of the chat on her Instagram story with an important and empowering message for ‘mothers and wives.’ Navya replied to the troll and wrote, “@tarakaursingh2 She’s an author, writer, designer, wife & mother :)”.

Further, she expressed in a note that being a mom is a full-time job and one must not discredit these women who are homemakers! Their role is so crucial in the upbringing of a generation that will hopefully support their contribution instead of tearing it down.” Shweta Bachchan Nanda also shared her daughter’s feature in the magazine on her social media handle and wrote, “Mom brag @projectnaveli”.

Recently in an interview, Navya reportedly revealed that she is not interested in entering showbiz many others in her family. Instead, she will be joining her father’s business.

She will be the fourth in the generation to take the lead and the first woman. Navya added that it is a great sense of pride for her to be carrying forward this legacy left behind by her great-grandfather HP Nanda.