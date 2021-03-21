New Delhi: Deepika Padukone on Sunday evening posted a picture of herself that has been going viral on social media. Taking to her Instagram handle, Deepika Padukone shared her latest fashion outing in all-green attire.

Deepika, sporting a green crop top, green pants and a pair of white-and-green shoes, can be seen posing against a green background in the photo.

Moreover, Deepika’s caption has left the internet chuckling! Deepika wrote, “Me running away from Alphonso Mangoes…” OR am I…!” followed by, “By the way, how much mango is too much mango?

But it is Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter’s comment on the post that drew everyone’s attention. Reacting to Deepika Padukone’s photo, Navya Naveli Nanda dropped several fire icons for the former’s look in the comments section.

On the professional front, Deepika was last seen in Chhapaak, directed by Meghna Gulzar. The film was based on the life of an acid-attack survivor.

Deepika will next be seen in a special role in Kabir Khan’s 83 that will be released later this year. On the other hand, she has been busy shooting for Shakun Batra’s next project that also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. She will also be seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Pathan that will also star John Abraham.

(Source: NDTV)