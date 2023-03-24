Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Navjot Singh Sindhu’s wife diagnosed with Cancer, shares emotional note to jailed husband

Former cricketer, politician and Tv personality Navjot Singh Sidhu's wife has been diagnosed with stage 2 invasive cancer

Former cricketer, politician and Tv personality Navjot Singh Sidhu’s wife has been diagnosed with stage 2 invasive cancer. The former Kapil Sharma Show host, who has been jailed for a year for the 1988 road rage case, received an emotional note from his better half on the time of despair.

Taking to social media, Navjot Kaur Sidhu shared the heartbreaking news and wrote, “He is in prison for a crime he has not committed. Forgive all those involved. Waiting for you each day outside probably suffering more than you. As usual, trying to take your pain away, asked for sharing it. Happened to see a small growth, knew it was bad.”

She further added, “Waited for You, seeing you were denied justice again and again. Truth is so powerful but it takes your tests time and again. KALYUG.Sorry can’t wait for you because it’s stage 2 invasive cancer. Going under the knife today. No one is to be blamed because it’s GODS plan:PERFECT.”

MLA Amrinder Singh Raja Warring wished Navjot a speedy recovery and wrote, “I’m sorry that you have to undergo surgery. Thankfully it was detected on time. Praying for your speedy recovery. Waheguru Mehar Karan.”

