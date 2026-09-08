National Film awards ceremony to not take place in Delhi this year

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New Delhi: The 72nd National awards ceremony will be held out of Delhi for the very first time this year.

As per reports, the most reputed and popular awards ceremony will take place on September 22 at Ekta Nagar of Gujarat.

The honorable President of India Droupadi Murmu would be presenting the National film awards this year to the best in film industry and other performances too.

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This is the for the very first time that the most honored awards ceremony would not be taking place at New Delhi rather it has been planned that the ceremony be conducted in Ekta Nagar, Gujarat formerly known as Kevadia.

Kevadia (Ekta Nagar) is the same place where our very own statue of unity is installed.