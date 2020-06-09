Natasa Stankovic shares glimpse from baby shower with Hardik Pandya

Mumbai: Serbian dancer-actress Natasa Stankovic, who is expecting her first child with her fiance, Indian cricket all-rounder Hardik Pandya, has shared a photograph flaunting her baby bump.

Natasa posted a picture of her baby shower on Instagram. In the image she looks ravishing in a moss green dress and poses with Pandya, who is dressed in an all-black outfit.

She captioned the image with a globe and heart emoji.

Natasa made her Bollywood debut with a dance number in the 2013 film “Satyagraha” and was later seen in films like “Action Jackson” (2014) and “Fukrey Returns” (2017). She even appeared in season eight of “Bigg Boss”.

Natasa was also seen in the video of rapper Badshah’s blockbuster track “DJ waley babu”.

Earlier this year, Hardik had announced his engagement to Natasa via social media as well. On January 1, Hardik had himself shared an image where he is seen proposing to Natasa on social media, and had captioned it: “Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. 01.01.2020 #engaged.”