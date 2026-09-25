Nani’s ‘The Paradise’ scores career-best opening with ₹76.9 crore worldwide

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MUMBAI: Nani’s latest film ‘The Paradise’ has opened with the biggest first-day collection of his career, earning an estimated ₹76.9 crore worldwide on September 24.

The Srikanth Odela-directed action drama recorded ₹34.65 crore net in India across 9,732 shows.

Including paid previews, its India gross stood at ₹54.90 crore, while the overseas market contributed around ₹22 crore to the worldwide total.

The film has surpassed Nani’s previous career-best opener, ‘HIT: The Third Case’, which recorded a worldwide opening of around ₹37.81 crore in 2025.

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‘Dasara’, another collaboration between Nani and Odela, had opened at around ₹36.28 crore worldwide in 2023.

The Telugu version remained the biggest contributor on Day 1, earning ₹31.30 crore net from 6,203 shows with an overall occupancy of around 62.9%.

The Hindi version collected ₹2.25 crore net, while the Tamil version contributed ₹1.10 crore.

The Paradise stars Nani, Kayadu Lohar, Raghav Juyal, and Mohan Babu in key roles and was released in Telugu, Hindi, and Tamil on September 24.