Nani announces second production venture ‘Alias Rukmini’ starring Nithiin

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New Delhi: Actor Nani’s production banner, Unanimous Productions, has officially announced its second venture, ‘Alias Rukmini’, with Nithiin set to play the lead role.

The Telugu film was unveiled through an announcement video that offers an initial glimpse into its world and is currently in the pre-production stage.

The project comes after the success of Court: State Vs A Nobody, marking the banner’s second production.

‘Alias Rukmini’ is produced by Deepthi Ganta and is written and directed by Murali Kanth Devasoth.

The film marks Devasoth’s second directorial venture following the critically acclaimed Dhandoraa.

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The film’s music will be composed by Vijai Bulganin. According to the announcement, regular shooting is expected to commence soon.

Sharing the announcement on Instagram, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, “NANI PRESENTS ‘ALIAS RUKMINI’ STARRING NITHIIN, ANNOUNCEMENT VIDEO OUT NOW… After the super-success of #Court: State Vs A Nobody, #Nani’s Unanimous Productions has officially announced its second production venture. Starring #Nithiin in the lead, the #Telugu film is produced by Deepthi Ganta and marks the second directorial venture of writer-director Murali Kanth Devasoth, following the critically acclaimed #Dhandoraa. Titled AliasRukmini, the project was unveiled today through an intriguing announcement video that offers a distinctive glimpse into its world. AliasRukmini is currently in the pre-production stage, with regular shooting set to commence soon. Music is composed by Vijai Bulganin.”

With the official announcement now out, ‘Alias Rukmini’ has entered the pre-production phase, while the makers have confirmed that regular shooting will begin soon.

(Source: ANI)