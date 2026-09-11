Nagpur: Crowd erupts in joy to celebrate centuries-old Marbat festival

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Nagpur: Nagpur witnessed the centuries-old Marbat festival, a unique cultural tradition celebrated annually during the month of Bhadrapada, drawing thousands of citizens to the streets for vibrant processions carrying giant effigies representing evil forces, social evils and issues troubling society.

The festival is known for its distinctive combination of cultural tradition, public participation and sharp social messaging. The celebrations feature processions of giant effigies known as Marbats, which are crafted using bamboo, paper and cloth.

The Marbats symbolise various forms of evil and negative influences affecting society. Through the effigies, the festival provides a traditional platform to highlight social evils and unpopular issues while bringing communities together in a public celebration.

Alongside the giant Marbats, smaller effigies known as Badgyas are also carried through the city as part of the procession. These figures symbolise demons and negative tendencies and form an important part of the festival’s traditional symbolism.

The processions move through different parts of Nagpur amid slogans, music and traditional chants, creating a festive atmosphere as thousands of people participate in the centuries-old tradition.

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The colourful and energetic processions remain the central attraction of the celebrations, with citizens gathering along the routes to witness the giant effigies being carried through the city.

The festival culminates with the effigies being set ablaze, symbolising the destruction of evil and the triumph of good. The ritual reflects the traditional belief that negative forces and social evils must ultimately be overcome.

This celebration remains a distinctive cultural feature of Nagpur, bringing people together through processions, traditional chants and rituals while reinforcing the enduring message of the victory of good over evil.

(Source: ANI)