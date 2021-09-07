Nagarjuna avoids questions on divorce rumours of Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Tollywood’s power couple Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya were tied in the divorce rumours after the Family Man 2 actress dropped the Akkineni surname from her name from all her social media profiles. Since then, fans have been eagerly waiting for some clarification on the couple’s relationship status.

The two have maintained silence on the issue ever since, which has made the matter even more tense for their fans. Netizens were hopeful that father-in-law Nagarjuna who is hosting the show ’Big Boss 5 Telegu,’ will meet the press after the show and fill them with details regarding the matter.

However, the superstar decided not to meet the media; his action has caught everyone’s attention. Although his team has cited Coronavirus as his reason for avoiding the press, fans are not convinced. According to fan’s theories, Nagarjuna is just avoiding questions around the celebrity couple even though he has no reason to do so. Therefore, his action did not come as a surprise to anyone. He could have easily dodged the questions by proclaiming it as ‘just a rumour’ and that Samantha and Naga are the best people to answer over the matter, when they feel the need to.

Recently, on Nagarjuna’s birthday celebration where the entire family was present, Samantha Ruth Prabhu‘s absence has also raised questions. Meanwhile, the actress’s social media also feels like she is passing indirect hints on the fact that she and husband Naga Chaitanya may soon be parting ways.

Furthermore, the duo will mark their fourth wedding anniversary on October. People believe that the coming event might bring some clarity over the issue.