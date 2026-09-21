Nagaland’s Angh wins TIFF award, earns 2027 Oscar eligibility

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New Delhi: Independent filmmaker Theja Rio’s first feature Angh has been declared the winner of the Platform Competition at 2026 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). With this win, Theja is now eligible for the International Feature Film category at 2027 Oscars.

The film had its world premiere at TIFF and was the only Indian film selected for the Platform Competition this year.

Angh is set in a remote village in Nagaland in the early 1960s. The story centres Anghba, who is the last remaining chief of a deserted village near the Indo-Burma border.

He chooses to stay behind with his ailing wife and young son in the traditional village as it begins to fade away with the changing world.

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The story highlights how the relationship between Anghba and his son is changing along with the themes of faith, home, identity and relinquishing.

Angh features Anghlong Konyak, Douglas Henshall, Sobino Rengma, Genpai Konyak, Amah Konyak and Wangton Konyak.

The film is based on Rio’s 2021 short film of the same name, which was awarded the Special Jury Award at the Clermont-Ferrand International Film Festival.

Though this win makes Angh eligible for an Oscar consideration, it is currently not an Oscar nominee.