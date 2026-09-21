Mysaa teaser: Rashmika Mandanna’s action-packed new avatar

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Mumbai: The teaser of the upcoming movie Mysaa, starring Rashmika Mandanna, was launched on Sunday. The teaser provides a glimpse into her character’s world and what to expect from the action drama.

Rashmika looks every bit of an action hero in the teaser as she plays a Gond woman, who is then thrown into difficult circumstances but fights back.

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It begins with her speaking about her personal journey and the emotions attached to it. One particular part shows the actress underwater holding a sickle, as the film has its dark, mysterious tone.

Mysaa, which is the first venture of director Rawindra Pulle, is produced by Unformula Films. The movie will hit theatres on Nov. 27, 2026 in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.