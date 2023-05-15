Music of Anubhav Mohanty Starrer Odia film ‘Love In London’ released

Bhubaneswar: Ollywood star Anubhav Mohanty, actress Swapna Priyadarshini, director Tapas Sargharia, music director Baidyanayh Dash, veteran filmmaker Sabyasachi Mohapatra, producer Pradyumna Lenka, producer Tutu Nayak and others were present at the music launch of Anubhav Mohanty starrer ‘Love In London’ that took place in Bhubaneswar today.

The film is a romantic action thriller featuring Anubhav Mohanty (Prem), Swapna Priyadarsini (Sophie) and Somya Sachdeva (Shweta). The film is mostly shot in London and interior parts of Odisha.

Directed by Tapas Sargharia, the choreographer of the film is Girish Mohanty, the music is by Baidyanth Dash and Somesh Satpathy.

Media Planner Pranay Jethy said that fans of Anubhav Mohanty will be excited to see him on screen after a long gap, it will be nothing short of a festival for his fans, informs Pranay.