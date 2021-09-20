Mumbai court grants bail to Raj Kundra on pornography case

Businessman and Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra gets bail in a pornography case on a surety of Rs 50,000.

On the allegations of producing and distributing pornographic content through application programs, Raj Kundra was arrested on July 19, 2021. Ever since his arrest, he was been in judicial custody.

A Magistrate court in Mumbai has granted bail to the businessman on Monday. He moved a regular bail plea before the court, on Saturday, claiming that he was dragged into the case under false accusation and without any conclusive evidence. He also said that Mumbai police has practically completed its investigation against him.

A supplementary charge sheet against Kundra was recently filed by the Mumbai Police Crime Branch. Along with the accused, the involvement of three others was also reported in the case pertaining to the alleged creation of pornographic films and publishing them through mobile applications.