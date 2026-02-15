Mrunal Thakur says, She’ll happily announce her wedding when the time is right

Mumbai: Actor Mrunal Thakur has made it clear that she has no intention of keeping her wedding a secret whenever it happens but for now, she is still waiting for the right partner to enter her life.

Recently, speculation surfaced suggesting that she was quietly dating South Indian star Dhanush and that the two were planning to marry on Valentine’s Day, February 14. Neither of them has addressed the rumors publicly.

Responding to ongoing curiosity about her personal life, Thakur shared that marriage is certainly something she looks forward to in the future.

According to the sources, Mrunal in an interview said that marriage is definitely in her mind but whenever there will be right time and the right person will come along and when the timing feels right she will be the first one to share the news on her social media.

Currently, Thakur stars in the romantic drama Do Deewane Seher Mein, where she plays Roshni a character whose views on marriage closely reflect her own. Roshni firmly believes that marriage should never be entered into simply because society expects it.

Thakur even said that marriage should not be done just for the sake of it and she has really connected to this thought.

The actor added that perspectives around marriage have evolved over time. Unlike earlier generations, she believes today’s youth choose to marry based on emotional compatibility rather than societal expectations or obligations.

She even acknowledged that in the past people have got married for different reasons. But today individuals marry because they genuinely want to and as they have found the right person.

In Do Deewane Seher Mein, Thakur stars opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film is directed by Ravi Udyawar and produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali in collaboration with Zee Studios. The romantic drama tells the story of Shashank and Roshni two imperfect individuals navigating love in their own unique way.

The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on February 20.