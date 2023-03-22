Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Mrunal Thakur posts pic in tears, talks about being ‘vulnerable’

Actress Mrunal Thakur posted a picture and shared that it was taken on the day when she was extremely low.

Mrunal thakur
Mumbai: Actress Mrunal Thakur posted a picture and shared that it was taken on the day when she was extremely low.

Mrunal took to Instagram, where she posted a photo of herself in which she was crying.

She wrote: “Yesterday was tough. But today I’m stronger, wiser and happy! Everybody has pages in their stories they don’t read out loud but I’m choosing to read mine out loud – because maybe someone out needs to learn the lesson I learnt.”

“Taking one day at a time! It’s ok to be naive and vulnerable,” she added.

The actress then shared a video to explain as to why she shard that photo.

She was heard saying: “And that picture was taken at the time, when I felt extremely low and couldn’t make it, but today I’m happy. And, I made it, woohoo!”

On the work front, Mrunal appeared in a song titled ‘Kudiyee Ni Teri Vibe’ from Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi’s film Sefliee.

