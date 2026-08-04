Mrunal Thakur issues stern warning against ai deepfakes

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Mumbai: Actor Mrunal Thakur issued a stern warning against the generation and dissemination of AI-powered deepfakes utilising her image.

Making a strong statement on Instagram, Mrunal slammed the content as illegal and unacceptable and requested the individuals concerned to stop doing the same.

“Warning to all those using deepfake tech to misuse my image in an AI-generated fake manner. This is illegal and unacceptable,” Mrunal stated in a social media story.

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If the practice does not stop, legal proceedings will be initiated, the actor warned.

“This is a final warning,” she added in another post, reiterating her stance without mentioning the specific trigger.

The issue of deepfakes has been making headlines recently due to reports of their misuse against prominent personalities including several B-town celebrities who have since begun urging lawmakers and tech companies to implement stronger regulations and put mechanisms in place to tackle the menace.