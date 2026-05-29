Mrs India World finalist Asha Deepika receives grand welcome in Hyderabad, says “I am proud and honoured to be here”

Advertisement

Hyderabad: Asha Deepika Attaluri, Mrs India awardee and Telugu contestant representing India at this year’s Mrs India World competition received a grand welcome at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad.

Dressed in a stunning beige gown, Deepika sported a crown as he delightfully greeted the fans and media gathered at the airport.

Deepika also spoke to the media and expressed pride.

“I am proud and honoured to be here… I am a simple person… I have made a lot of changes in my life,” she said.

Advertisement

“I am the only one representing Telangana. I am a Telugu girl. I am also representing India on an international stage,” she further added.

Asha Deepika was crowned as the winner of Mrs Unity World India 2026 at Cosmos Queen India.

A 38-year-old visionary, entrepreneur, technologist, and humanitarian, Asha was born in Andhra Pradesh and raised in Hyderabad, Telangana, and is currently based in San Francisco, California. With a Master’s in Information Systems and a Bachelor’s in Computer Science, she brings together innovation, purpose, and impact in her journey. Driven by a passion for exploring the world, both within and beyond Asha believes in understanding its depth, diversity, cultures, and possibilities while contributing wherever meaningful impact can be created, read a post on the official Instagram handle of Cosmos Queen India.

(Source: ANI)