MrBeast joins Ranbir, Sai Pallavi at ‘Ramayana’ event

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Mumbai: YouTube star MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, joined Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Ravie Dubey at a special event for the upcoming film Ramayana in Mumbai.

Director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra were also present.

The event was held at the DNEG/Prime Focus office and featured interactions between the global content creator and the film’s team.

MrBeast also spoke about seeing part of the film and praised what he had watched.

A video from the event showed Ranbir Kapoor prompting MrBeast to say “Jai Shri Ram.”

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The YouTuber repeated the phrase as the audience cheered. Ranbir also explained its meaning to him during their interaction.

Another moment from the event showed Ranbir picking up a bow as the crowd applauded.

The actor plays Lord Rama in the two-part adaptation, while Sai Pallavi portrays Sita, Yash plays Ravana and Sunny Deol essays Hanuman.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is planned as a two-part theatrical film. The first part is scheduled for worldwide release in November 2026, while the second part is slated for Diwali 2027.