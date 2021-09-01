Mouni Roy’s wardrobe malfuntion video viral, netizens question her choice of attire

Actress Mouni Roy has made it to headlines as a video of her goes viral that showcases an incident of wardrobe malfunctioning.

In a video shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on Instagram, the actress can be seen running towards her car as she exits from a public place. As soon as she opens the car door to seat herself in, a portion of her halter neck dress slid in a way to slightly reveal her assets. The ‘OOPS moment’ of Mouni was caught on camera.

Although, there was no instant reaction from Mouni, the edited video also shows her appearance in the public event, where her uneasiness regarding her dress is clearly visible. It was outside the T Series office in Andheri, where the ‘Made in China’ actress posed for her fans and the paparazzi. Mouni wore a printed, halter-neck, deep back attire, which she paired up with sports shoes.

Due to her halter neck design of the attire and the unfitted neckline, Mouni could be seen feeling uncomfortable throughout the event. Therefore, she repeatedly kept pulling up her dress trying to cover herself.

The video has garnered more than 6.6 lakhs views and thousands of comments where Netizens kept questioning her choice of attire. “Ek taraf baalo se chupaliya dusre taraf hath se.. y they wear dresses in which they aren’t comfortable!!” asked an Instagram user, while another wrote, “”Aise kapde ka kya fayda jisse baar sambhalna pade…”

Watch video here: