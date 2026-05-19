Mouni Roy Spotted At Mumbai airport days after divorce announcement with Suraj Nambiar

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Mumbai: Actress Mouni Roy made her first public appearance at the Mumbai airport after announcing her separation from husband Suraj Nambiar. The actress was seen at the international terminal in the early hours of Monday and appeared to be in a rush while heading inside.

Mouni avoided interacting with paparazzi despite repeated requests for pictures. She was seen quickly moving toward the entry gate and even switched security check-in lines to avoid the crowd and save time.

For her airport look, the actress opted for an all-black outfit, keeping her appearance simple yet stylish. She was carrying a book, passport and mobile phone while making her way inside the airport.

The appearance comes just days after Mouni and Suraj confirmed their divorce through a joint statement issued on May 14. The couple requested privacy and expressed disappointment over constant speculation surrounding their personal lives.

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In their statement, the two said they had decided to part ways amicably and were taking time to handle matters privately. Before the official confirmation, rumours about trouble in their marriage had surfaced online after fans noticed that the couple had unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Reports claimed that their long-distance marriage became one of the major reasons behind the separation, with Suraj reportedly staying in Dubai while Mouni continued working in Mumbai.

For the unversed, Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar got married on January 27, 2022, in Goa in the presence of family members and close friends. The couple had reportedly met during New Year celebrations in Dubai in 2019 and dated for nearly three years before tying the knot in Bengali and Malayali wedding ceremonies.