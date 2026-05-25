Mouni Roy plays ‘Mother’ to Varun Dhawan! Internet reacts

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Mumbai: The trailer of David Dhawan’s upcoming comedy ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’ has triggered a fresh wave of discussion on social media, and this time the spotlight is on actor Mouni Roy and Varun Dhawan.

Internet users were quick to react after noticing that Mouni appears in a mother’s role linked to Varun’s character in the film, despite the two actors being almost the same age in real life.

The unusual casting choice became one of the biggest talking points after the trailer release.

In one comic sequence, Varun’s character is seen searching for a traditional “mother-type” figure. Moments later, Mouni enters in a stylish and glamorous look, hinting at a humorous twist in the storyline.

While the scene was meant to be funny, many viewers online found the pairing odd and flooded social media with memes and sarcastic comments.

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Several users questioned why Bollywood often casts actresses close in age to male stars in parental roles. Some called the decision “confusing,” while others joked that filmmakers were ignoring basic age logic for comedy. The discussion quickly spread across X and Instagram, with clips from the trailer going viral.

Directed by David Dhawan, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde in key roles. Earlier too, the movie had attracted attention after viewers criticised its teaser for using AI-generated visuals.

Despite the mixed reactions, the trailer has managed to create strong curiosity among audiences.

Known for his loud comedy entertainers, David Dhawan appears to be bringing another chaotic family drama filled with misunderstandings, humour and exaggerated characters to the big screen.