Mouni Roy looks stunning in an open button olive green shirt

Bollywood actress Mouni Roy is again hitting the headlines for her bold look that she showcased on her latest photoshoot. Her confidence dribbles through her pictures shared on Instagram.

The ‘Gold’ actress often keeps her fan updated about her through social media. Her amazing fashion sense and charming look wins millions of hearts every day.

Mouni dropped two new stunning pictures of her on Saturday, under her Instagram handle. The snaps seem to have been clicked in an old vacant room setup, where the actress can be seen wearing an olive green shirt. She kept the buttons open flaunting her amazingly toned figure. She paired the look with distressed blue denim pants, the makeover is soaring temperature.

She captioned the first slide, “Live the mystery don’t try and solve it..” while in the second slide she wrote, “Write me of hope and love, and hearts that endured..”

On Sunday, Mouni also shared two more pictures of from the same photoshoot, contemplating the same look. In the pictures, she kept her hair lose and can be seen rocking a nude make-up look.

The later pictures are captioned, “We re all a lil broken, that’s how the light gets in……” followed by a red heart and “Protect your heart and mind & always choose the superior energies with both material & spiritual bodies; for I’m magic, you are magic, we all are ….” respectively.

On work front, this Made In China star is currently busy working on her upcoming Bollywood projects that include Bole Chudiyan, Mogul, and Brahmastra.