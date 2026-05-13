Mouni Roy divorce rumours spark buzz online, Actress Shares Birthday Post for sister amid speculation

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Rumours about actor Mouni Roy and her husband Suraj Nambiar’s marriage have recently grabbed attention online. Speculation about a possible separation started after fans noticed that the couple had not posted pictures together for some time.

The rumours quickly spread across entertainment pages and social media discussions, with many users guessing there could be problems in their relationship. However, neither Mouni Roy nor Suraj Nambiar has officially reacted to the reports so far.

Amid the ongoing rumours, Mouni recently shared an emotional birthday post for her sister on Instagram. The actress posted pictures and a heartfelt message celebrating her sister’s special day, which quickly caught fans’ attention online. It got more than 100k views and 60k likes. There was a mix of opinions from the audience in the comment section. One user commented, “gorgeous sisters”, another user commented, “no pic of husband, remove all.”

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Many social media users noticed that, despite the divorce speculation circulating online, Mouni appeared calm and active on social media. Fans also praised the actress for focusing on family and personal moments instead of responding directly to rumours.

Mouni Roy married businessman Suraj Nambiar in 2022 in a grand wedding ceremony attended by family and close friends. Over the years, the couple often shared glimpses from holidays, celebrations, and events, making them one of the most popular celebrity couples online.

While discussions about their relationship continue on social media, many fans have urged people not to believe unconfirmed reports until the couple makes an official statement.

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