Mouni Roy confirms separation from Suraj Nambiar, requests privacy

Advertisement

Mumbai: Actor Mouni Roy has officially confirmed her separation from husband Suraj Nambiar after days of divorce rumours online.

The actress shared a joint statement on Instagram on Wednesday, asking people and media houses to respect their privacy during the difficult phase. The statement confirmed that the couple had “mutually chosen to move forward on separate paths” after four years of marriage.

The rumours had started earlier this week after fans noticed that Mouni and Suraj had unfollowed each other on Instagram. Social media users also pointed out that several pictures together were removed from their profiles, adding to the speculation.

Before officially confirming the separation, Mouni had posted an Instagram story on Wednesday requesting media outlets not to spread “false narratives” and asking for “space and privacy.”

In their latest statement, the couple said they are handling the situation thoughtfully and privately while requesting dignity and understanding from the public.

Advertisement

Mouni Roy and businessman Suraj Nambiar got married in Goa in January 2022 in both Bengali and Malayali wedding ceremonies after dating for several years. Over time, the couple became popular online for sharing vacation pictures, celebrations, and romantic moments on social media.

Soon after the confirmation, fans flooded social media with emotional reactions. While many expressed sadness over the news, others requested that people not invade the couple’s personal space during this time.

Watch the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)