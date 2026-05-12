Mouni Roy and husband unfollow each other on Instagram, trigger whispers of separation

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Mumbai: Actress Mouni Roy and husband Suraj Nambiar have triggered whispers of separation after them unfollowing each other comes to people’s attention.

The couple have been marriage for four years now and the speculation of divorce comes to people’s attention after they saw that they both have unfollowed each other.

Mouni and her husband have been one of the viral and loved couple on social media since they have got married. They have always uploaded pictures together and expressed their love for each other in the public.

Despite the rumours, the on her social media which says that things have not become this worse yet.

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There is no official announcement from the couple’s side till now but the fans have become curious to know about the rumours and have started comment on Suraj’s posts.

Suraj is a businessman and investment banker based in Dubai and belongs to a Jain family from Bengaluru. Mouni, on the other hand, is an actor and entrepreneur. The couple tied the knot in Goa in January 2022. Their wedding took place at the Hilton Goa Resort in Candolim and included both Malayali and Bengali traditions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)