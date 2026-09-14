Mookuthi Amman 2 teaser: Nayanthara returns as Mahasakthi, watch

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Mumbai: Nayanthara’s Mookuthi Amman 2 teaser has been released on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. The teaser of the film titled Rise of Mahasakthi gives a brief insight into the story that is told between the present and the past.

It starts off with a kingdom under a deadly assault and then transitions to the present where a strange disaster is affecting the lives of ordinary people.

The fear and uncertainty is pushing people to turn to Mahasakthi. Nayanthara returns as Mookuthi Amman in this divine avatar and appears in the centre of action.

Mookuthi Amman 2 seems to have a larger scope than the first film as mythology, fantasy and action come together to link incidents from the past and present.

Unlike the first film, which was directed by RJ Balaji, Mookuthi Amman 2 is directed by Sundar C.

The cast includes Nayanthara along with Duniya Vijay, Regina Cassandra, Urvashi, Yogi Babu among others.

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Hiphop Tamizha is composing the music, while Gopi Amarnath has handled the cinematography and Fenny Oliver is the editor.

Produced by Ishari K Ganesh under Vels Film International, Mookuthi Amman 2 is scheduled to release in theatres on November 6, ahead of the Diwali weekend.

Watch the video here:

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