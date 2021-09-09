Money Heist: Professor’s doppelganger spotted in Pakistan

Since Netflix dropped the first season it’s original Spanish series Money Heist on it’s streaming platform, the show has received a lot of love from the viewers. The role of The Professor played by the show’s lead Álvaro Morte in particular is the most appreciated character among other.

However, recently an image of a shopkeeper in Pakistan has gone viral due to his exact same physical appearance as Sergio Marquina (The Proffesor). Netizens call him the doppelganger of the actor.

Have a look:

The image reportedly taken from a small grocery shop in Pakistan shows a bearded man with glasses scribbling in a notebook. The man carries the exact serious expression as the criminal mastermind played by Morte.

The world famous show Money Heist, also known as La Casa De Papel, is moving towards it’s end with its fifth and final season, which will be releaed in two volumes. The first volume is already out, however, the second volume of episodes will come out on December 3.

