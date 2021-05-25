New Delhi: The globally popular Spanish web series “Money Heist” is all set to come to an end in two instalments of five episodes each. Volume 1 of the finale will release on September 3 while Volume 2 drops on December 3 this year, according to an announcement that was launched with a teaser on Monday.

So far, there have been four Parts to the show. While Parts 1 and 2 released in 2017, Parts 3 and 4 dropped in 2019-2020.

“When we began to write Part 5 in the midst of the pandemic, we felt we had to change what was expected from the 10-episode season and used every tool we could, to create the sensation of a season finale or series finale in the first volume itself. We decided to work in an extremely aggressive genre, putting The Gang on the ropes,” said creator of the series, Alex Pina.

“In Volume 2, we focus more on the emotional situation of the characters. It is a journey across their sentimental map that connects us directly to their departure,” he added.

Originally titled “La Casa de Papel” (The House Of Paper), the Netflix series stars UIrsula Corbero, Alvaro Morte, Itziar Ituno, Pedro Alonso, Paco Tous, Alba Flores, Miguel Herran, Jaime Lorente, Esther Acebo, Enrique Arce, Maria Pedraza, Darko Peric and Kiti Manver among others.