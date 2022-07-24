Mona Singh shares new ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ poster on Parents’ Day

Mumbai: Actress Mona Singh, who plays the role of Laal Singh Chaddha’s mother in the upcoming Aamir Khan-starrer film, took to her social media to share a new poster of the film on the occasion of Parent’s Day along with the makers of the film on Sunday.

Sharing the poster on her Instagram, the actress wrote in the caption: “Nobody on earth can ever love u more than ur own parents.”

The titular character of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, based on Tom Hanks’s classic ‘Forrest Gump’, is a man of substance and the entire credit goes to his mother who teaches her son to look at silver linings when nothing makes sense.

The relationship between Laal Singh Chaddha and his mother is one of the touching and moving aspects of the movie, their love is exceptional and pure.

Produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ stars Aamir in the titular character. It also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Chaitanya Akkineni.

The film, which is an official remake of ‘Forrest Gump’, is set to debut in theatres on August 11, where it will clash with the Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Raksha Bandhan’.