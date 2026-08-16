Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone spotted as hubby Ranveer drops her at airport

Advertisement

Mumbai: Actress Deepika Padukone was seen making a rare public appearance at the Mumbai airport along with her husband Ranveer Singh.

The actress was seen in an oversized light-blue striped shirt with loose blue jeans, tan shoulder bag, dark sunglasses and hair tied in a bun.

Husband Ranveer Singh remained inside their black car as she got out of the vehicle. The couple will be welcoming their second child soon.

Earlier this month, Deepika had also put up a humourous post about pregnancy in her Insta story and Ranveer also expressed his thoughts about becoming a father to two in a public appearance.

They welcomed their first child, daughter Dua in September 2024 and have kept her almost away from the public eye.

Advertisement

The duo had made their announcement about their second pregnancy earlier this year by posting a picture of the pregnancy test on their social media handle.

Fans were very excited to see Deepika’s rare appearance as photos of her with her baby bump quickly went viral across social media.

As per sources, the schedule of Ranveer’s upcoming film Pralay has also reportedly been moved closer to their home from the current location in Mumbai to be with Deepika during this period.

Deepika also has other upcoming films, King with Shah Rukh Khan and an upcoming film by Atlee with Allu Arjun, added sources.

Also read: Rani Mukerji Receives Honorary Doctor Of Letters From La Trobe University At IFFM 2026